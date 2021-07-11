Aeon Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Aeon has a market cap of $9.91 million and $8,692.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001815 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.43 or 0.00622144 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000985 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

