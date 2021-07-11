AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $60.82

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.82 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.81). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 61.20 ($0.80), with a volume of 1,233,072 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 32.85 and a quick ratio of 32.17. The company has a market capitalization of £449.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00.

In related news, insider Joe Mangion purchased 10,093 shares of AFC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £5,551.15 ($7,252.61).

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

