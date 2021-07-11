Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get Agenus alerts:

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.39. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. Analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Agenus during the first quarter worth about $7,164,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,517,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,358 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Agenus by 7.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 912,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 2,060.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 807,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 769,922 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Agenus by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.