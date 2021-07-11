Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$121.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$103.95.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

TSE:AEM opened at C$76.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$82.46. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$69.14 and a 52-week high of C$117.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$890,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,270,038. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,198.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,861,975.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.