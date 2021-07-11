Alector’s (ALEC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.88.

ALEC stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. Alector has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alector will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alector news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $271,646.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Alector by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alector by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alector by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alector by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alector by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

