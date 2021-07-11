Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

AXU stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Alexco Resource has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 616.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexco Resource will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alexco Resource by 83.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexco Resource by 20.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Alexco Resource by 102.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,987 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexco Resource (AXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.