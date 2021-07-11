Alibaba Group’s (BABA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.30.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $205.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $198.26 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.15.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

