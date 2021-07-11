All Sports Hits Market Capitalization of $34.17 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. In the last week, All Sports has traded 12% higher against the dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $34.17 million and $20.42 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00054235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.64 or 0.00880437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00044598 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

