Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $7.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,591.49. The company had a trading volume of 755,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,716. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,612.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,450.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

