Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.67 ($59.61).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €37.83 ($44.51) on Wednesday. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €44.33.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.