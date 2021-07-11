Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Jamf during the first quarter worth $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 125.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 1,699.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jamf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,033.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,738,178 shares of company stock worth $321,260,469 over the last quarter.

Jamf stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

