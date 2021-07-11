Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,601 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GoPro were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 12.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at about $14,818,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPRO opened at $10.64 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -96.73 and a beta of 1.23.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $2,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,771,493.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 9,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $87,164.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,078.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,477,918 in the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

