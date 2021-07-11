Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Infinera were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,462,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 2,325.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

Several research firms have commented on INFN. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,729. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.