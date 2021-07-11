American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Raised to $21.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. The business’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,140,000 after purchasing an additional 265,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

