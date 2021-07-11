American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Down 2.6%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 12,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,072,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

AFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.02. The company has a market cap of $905.63 million, a P/E ratio of -18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Finance Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 83,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 306,964 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

