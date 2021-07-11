Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 251,419 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,419 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.02% of Honeywell International worth $1,545,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,437,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $224.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.90 and a 1-year high of $234.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.60. The company has a market cap of $155.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.