Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $668.35 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,260,825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,438 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.66% of Uber Technologies worth $668,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after buying an additional 4,071,861 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after buying an additional 6,204,252 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

