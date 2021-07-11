Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,096,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,612 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,337,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,758,000 after purchasing an additional 466,188 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after purchasing an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after buying an additional 313,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,707,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.86.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.