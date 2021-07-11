Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,725,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 608,606 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $628,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $1,787,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $7,023,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $5,913,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

T opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

