AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $152.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.17.

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.47. 912,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,990. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $139.07. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 374.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

