Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000.

IBUY opened at $128.24 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $71.97 and a one year high of $141.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.16.

