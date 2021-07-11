Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000.
IBUY opened at $128.24 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $71.97 and a one year high of $141.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.16.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,181,000 after purchasing an additional 80,806 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 34,812 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 460.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 236.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 30,025 shares during the last quarter.
