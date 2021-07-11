Analysts Anticipate Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 794.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132,459 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 466,219 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $23,900,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 269.7% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,594 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 130.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,218,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,703 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

