Analysts Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce sales of $554.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $547.80 million to $564.10 million. Crocs reported sales of $331.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CROX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

NASDAQ CROX traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.00. 672,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Crocs has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $118.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth $264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 48.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after buying an additional 239,009 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $5,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.