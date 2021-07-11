Analysts Anticipate Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to Announce $2.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will report earnings per share of $2.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the lowest is $2.82. Norfolk Southern reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $11.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.14.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $9.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.64. 1,880,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,703. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $169.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

