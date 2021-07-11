Analysts Anticipate Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368,295 shares in the company, valued at $147,630,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,396,975 shares of company stock worth $9,350,154 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 60.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 300,293 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $79,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $126,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

