Analysts Anticipate Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.98. Owens & Minor posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 345%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In related news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $208,976.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,998.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,795 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.17. 1,073,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,793. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

