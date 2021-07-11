Analysts Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Post -$1.03 EPS

Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($1.69). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.93) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($6.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

Shares of SRPT opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.26. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $181.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

