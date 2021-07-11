Analysts Expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Post Earnings of $3.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to announce $3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.88. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $3.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $13.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.01 to $15.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.57 to $17.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 830,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,035,000 after acquiring an additional 415,384 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $184.20. 10,846,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,999. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $186.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

