Analysts Expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will post sales of $81.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.00 million and the lowest is $80.70 million. Carriage Services reported sales of $77.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $344.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $341.81 million to $347.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $348.48 million, with estimates ranging from $344.84 million to $350.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carriage Services.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carriage Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other news, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,601.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Carriage Services by 366.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carriage Services by 44.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSV traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.83. 43,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Carriage Services has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $39.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.