Analysts Expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Post $3.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings per share of $3.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.36. Helen of Troy reported earnings per share of $3.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $11.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.37 to $12.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share.

HELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $215.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.58. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

