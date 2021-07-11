Analysts Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to announce sales of $22.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.58 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $19.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $89.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $92.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $68.49 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $86.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%.

NGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. 161,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,904. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 124,773 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 291,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 185,185 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 413,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

