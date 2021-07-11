Analysts Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Post $0.61 EPS

Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.67. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $707,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $64.32 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

