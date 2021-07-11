Analysts Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will announce $136.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.90 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $124.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $533.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $532.90 million to $534.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $501.68 million, with estimates ranging from $495.46 million to $507.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,191,000 after buying an additional 116,562 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $43.65. 202,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,363. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

