Analysts Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price at $79.29

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.29.

AFRM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $67.25 on Thursday. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

