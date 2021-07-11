Analysts Set Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) PT at $3.34

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.34.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 847,411 shares during the period. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDEV traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.82. 6,155,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,823,207. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

