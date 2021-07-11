Analysts Set Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Target Price at $8.19

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. boosted their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Endo International by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

ENDP traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,880,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,188. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.30.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

