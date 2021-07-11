Analysts Set Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) PT at C$4.28

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Beacon Securities cut Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$3.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.93 and a 12 month high of C$3.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$746.05 million and a PE ratio of -66.25.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$68,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 507,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,750,032.40.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.