Analysts Set Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Price Target at $65.31

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,494. Nutrien has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $5,680,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $729,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 368.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 122.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

