Analysts Set Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Target Price at $17.93

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROOT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Root in the first quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Root by 497.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 479,651 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Root by 30.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Root by 104.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -1.90. Root has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Root will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

