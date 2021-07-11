Analysts Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target at $216.69

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.46.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after buying an additional 71,773 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Saia by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Saia by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 45,539 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,318,000.

SAIA stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.43. The company had a trading volume of 75,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,472. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.77. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. Saia has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

