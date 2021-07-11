Analysts Set Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Price Target at $50.75

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several research firms recently commented on SNN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of SNN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.55. 301,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.28. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,815,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,214,000 after purchasing an additional 531,091 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,660 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,051,000 after purchasing an additional 763,198 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth about $126,659,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 132,695 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.