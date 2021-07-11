Analysts Set Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Price Target at $17.00

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have commented on THNPF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Technip Energies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Technip Energies stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63. Technip Energies has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

