Analyzing Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) & 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Bay Banks of Virginia has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Source has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bay Banks of Virginia and 1st Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay Banks of Virginia N/A N/A N/A 1st Source 25.67% 10.11% 1.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of 1st Source shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of 1st Source shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bay Banks of Virginia and 1st Source, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Source 0 0 1 0 3.00

1st Source has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.72%. Given 1st Source’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 1st Source is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bay Banks of Virginia and 1st Source’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 2.27 $7.06 million N/A N/A 1st Source $366.92 million 3.05 $81.44 million $3.17 13.98

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Summary

1st Source beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bay Banks of Virginia Company Profile

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; purchased loans; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. The company also provides credit cards; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, lockbox, positive pay, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, it offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment planning, brokerage services, investment managed accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 9, 2020, the company operated 17 banking offices located throughout greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and renewable energy and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts, as well as management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease products for new and used aircraft, auto and light trucks, construction equipment, and medium and heavy duty trucks; and finances construction equipment, aircrafts, medium and heavy duty trucks, step vans, vocational work trucks, vans, automobiles, motor coaches, shuttle buses, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through 79 banking centers in 18 counties in Indiana and Michigan, as well as Sarasota County in Florida. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

