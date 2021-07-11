Analyzing Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties -80.45% -9.94% -3.42% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and AFC Gamma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties $116.50 million 6.36 -$105.03 million N/A N/A AFC Gamma $5.25 million N/A $4.31 million N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seritage Growth Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Seritage Growth Properties and AFC Gamma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A AFC Gamma 0 2 3 0 2.60

AFC Gamma has a consensus target price of $26.93, indicating a potential upside of 25.76%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Seritage Growth Properties.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Seritage Growth Properties on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experiences for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

