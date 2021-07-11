Andra AP fonden Cuts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Pool were worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Pool by 2,375.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pool by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 76.2% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $476.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.78. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $273.37 and a 52 week high of $476.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

