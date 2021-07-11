Andra AP fonden Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in FOX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in FOX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.39. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.