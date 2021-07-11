Andra AP fonden Has $8 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 27.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.20.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $412.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $414.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

