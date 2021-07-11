Andra AP fonden Increases Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.08% of Athene worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the period. OCO Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Athene by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after acquiring an additional 139,997 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Athene by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 389,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 173,559 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth $6,454,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $75,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATH. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

NYSE ATH opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.66.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

