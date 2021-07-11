Andra AP fonden Sells 4,300 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. FIL Ltd boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,033,000 after purchasing an additional 636,255 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 873.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 388,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,060,000 after purchasing an additional 348,756 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEL stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $78.36 and a one year high of $139.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.