Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

ANIK opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.61. The company has a market cap of $620.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.22. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 567.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.